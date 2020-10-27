Gloria Cave Jenkins
Gloria Cave Jenkins, 63, of Culpeper, VA entered the gates of heaven on October 25, 2020 at her residence after a long, courageous battle. She was born April 15, 1957 to Edgar and Ruby Harris Cave. She was a dedicated wife and mother foremost, and especially loved her role as NaNa. She had a heart of gold, and made friends everywhere she went. Gloria is survived by her devoted husband, Bobby Jenkins of Culpeper, VA; daughter, Kim Norman (Jim) of Washington, VA; son Jeff Jenkins (Samantha) of Stanley, VA; her pride and joy, two grandsons, Matt and Grayson Norman of Washington, VA; and two special girls, Savannah and Gracie Stillwill of Luray, VA. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Bobby and Jean Wetzel of Culpeper, VA and a special sister in law, Michelle Jenkins of Sperryville, VA. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gloria's name to the American Cancer Society
American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://donate3.cancer.org/
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 27, 2020.