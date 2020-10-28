Tracy L. Richards
Tracy L. Richards, 47, of Brightwood, VA gained her heavenly wings on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 770 Ridgeview Rd., Brightwood, VA from 3pm to 5pm. A memorial inurnment will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the church cemetery. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 28, 2020.