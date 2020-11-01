Anna Mae Dinkins
Anna M. Dinkins, 86, of Culpeper, VA gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. A viewing will be held on Weds., Nov. 4, 2020 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15944 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Free Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 21649 Mt. Pony Rd., Culpeper, VA. An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 1, 2020.