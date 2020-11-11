Theada Carter Dofflemoyer
Theada Carter Dofflemoyer, 84, passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on November 7, 2020.
Theada was a lifelong resident of Virginia – born in Orange, raised in Remington, and lived her adult life in Culpeper. She met her future husband, Milton Carlyle Dofflemoyer, in Remington at a favorite swimming spot for teenagers along the Rappahannock River. Theada and Carlyle were married in 1954 and established their home in Culpeper; she is predeceased by Carlyle who passed away in 1973.
She is survived by two children, Bill (Rose) Dofflemoyer and Jane (Mike) Dodson; two grandchildren, Farren Dodson and Carlyle Dodson; and one sister, Margaret Embrey.
Theada is remembered for her unwavering faith and devotion to following Jesus; she was a lifelong member of Culpeper Baptist Church and loved the fellowship of the Ruth Sunday school class. Following the death of her husband, Theada rose to the challenges of being a single mom, furthering her education and starting her secretarial career at Cargill where she ultimately retired. In addition to being a loving and encouraging mother and grandmother, Theada was always quick to point out the positive, loved working in her home and yard, and spending time enjoying the beauty of nature, especially the mountains, sunsets and time at beach. She had an infectious smile for everyone she met.
Theada moved from her home of 60 years on Chestnut Street to The Culpeper Retirement Community in 2016 where she courageously spent the past 4 years on a journey with Alzheimer's disease. Theada's family appreciates the wonderful care she received from the staff at The Culpeper.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 circumstances, the family will hold a private burial service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Theada's memory to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Dofflemoyer family through clore-english.com
. The Dofflemoyer family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 11, 2020.