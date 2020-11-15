Betty Jane "Betsy" Murray
Betty Jane "Betsy" Murray, 73 , of Woodville passed away after a courageous bout with cancer and lung disease Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. She was born April 16, 1947 in Washington, D.C. to the late Raymond and Sallie Hanken.
Betsy enjoyed traveling, gardening, and had a heart for animals. She was an accomplished athlete in her younger years. She never met a stranger and was a determined optimist. Betsy assisted with fundraisers for Rappahannock Benevolence dinners, as well as the Fodderstack Race, and RACC.
Betsy loved her community and served in many capacities. She worked for Farmer's Co-op in Rappahannock for 9 years, Rappahannock Clerk's office for 3 years, Commissioner of Revenue Chief Deputy for 26 years, as well as various administrative assistant positions for prominent members of her community.
Betsy is survived by her sister, Mary Berryman (Hunt); and a host of close friends that loved her dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Betsy's family would like to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the care given to her by all of her caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, Betsy's family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) at www.rawldogs.org/donate,
Heartland Hospice at www.heartlandhospicefund.org/donate,
or RappCats at PO Box 307, Washington, VA 22747.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
