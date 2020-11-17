Menu
Douglas William Orye
1960 - 2020
Douglas William Orye, 60, of Culpeper, Virginia died November 13th, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Doug was born February 7th, 1960 in Arlington, Virginia to Charles and Sandra Orye. In 1979, Doug married his high school sweetheart Cheryl. He was a loving and caring husband. Together they have three children Amy, Steven, and Kevin. Doug was a proud father and loved spending time with his five grandkids.

Doug was a man of his word and valued hard work. In 1981 Doug started his electrical business, Apex Electrical. His hard work and dedication to his job brought him happiness and success over the past 39 years in business. His interest included civil war history, fishing, and collecting guns.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Cheryl; his parents, Charles and Sandra Orye; his two sisters, Kim Metz and Karen Keyser; his three children Amy and John Wood, Steven and Sarah Orye, and Kevin Orye; and his five grandchildren John and Jacob Wood, and Thomas, Carter, and Ruby Orye.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 16095 Brandy View Lane, Culpeper, Virginia.

In lieu of flower donations may be made to Culpeper and Brandy Station Emergency Services.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 17, 2020.
