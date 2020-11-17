Menu
George Leroy Orange
George Leroy Orange, 58 of Culpeper died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at VCU Critical Care Hospital, Richmond, VA. He was born in Culpeper, VA August 2, 1962 to Caroline Orange and the late George Edward Orange.

George is survived by his wife of 25 years, Teresa Johnson Orange, one daughter; Tiana Orange, mother; Caroline Orange, sisters; Annette Wormley (Glenn), Arlene Wormley (Pat), Darlene Brock, and Amy Hunter (Dana). Additional survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law, and other family members.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required upon entering the building and the number of guests is restricted to 25 people at one time.

Additional viewing will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11 am until 12 pm. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a private in person family service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ludwell Brown officiating. The family would like to invite all others to join in the service via live stream at

https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160539441985660

Interment will be private.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
