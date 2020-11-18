Shirley Corbin Racey
Shirley Corbin Racey, 80, of Rixeyville, VA, passed away November 15, 2020 at Culpeper Health and Rehab. Born June 12, 1940 to William Bruce and Katie Bell Dodson Corbin, she was the widow of Harry Clifton Racey, Sr.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by siblings Pauline K. Kelchner, Eunice K. Meier, Margie H. Jenkins, William Bruce Corbin, Jr., and Dorothy Ann Corbin.
Surviving Shirley are her children, Katie J. Wright (Jamie) and Harry Clifton Racey, Jr.; grandchildren, Patricia Wolfe (Terry), Katlyn Wright (Cody Lacy), Kaila J. Apperson, Zoe B. Racey, Jenna I. Racey; great-grandchildren, Bransen Wolfe, Braelyn Wolfe, Annabelle Lacy, Madisyn Lacy, Maddox Apperson and Ty; sisters Savilla F. Thomas, Baltimore, MD; and D. Caroline Mason, Sumter, SC.; and numerous nieces and nephews along with a very special friend Betty Wright.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 19, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Mr. Tyrone Ramey presiding. Please join livestream at 1:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CloreEnglish/
. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, VA 22724. Gentlemen serving as pall bearers are Terry Wolfe, Cody Lacy, Eddie Wright, Jamie Wright, Shaine Adams and J. B. Fincham.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Racey family through clore-english.com
. The Racey family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 18, 2020.