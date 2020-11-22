Menu
Search
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walton C. Thompson
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
Walton C. Thompson

Walton C. Thompson, 99, of Reva, VA passed away November 17, 2020. Mr. Thompson was born October 4, 1921 to Samuel Thompson and Lucy Bennett Thompson. He was the widower of Ada Marie Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was the last of his family that also included siblings Alfred H. Thompson, Samuel B. Thompson, John P. Thompson, Lilly B. Crist and Mary Lou Curtis.

He retired from US Merchant Marine; was a World War II veteran; a farmer; a very hard worker; conservative; a strong American Patriot; raised during the depression without a father, who died when Walton was about 12 and all four brothers fought in WWII returning home unharmed.

Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service will be held at Novum Baptist Church, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations to the Novum Baptist Church, 1629 Novum Church Rd, Reva, VA 22735 or the Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 868, Madison. VA 22727.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared through clore-english.com.

The Thompson family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Novum Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.