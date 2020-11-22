Walton C. Thompson
Walton C. Thompson, 99, of Reva, VA passed away November 17, 2020. Mr. Thompson was born October 4, 1921 to Samuel Thompson and Lucy Bennett Thompson. He was the widower of Ada Marie Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was the last of his family that also included siblings Alfred H. Thompson, Samuel B. Thompson, John P. Thompson, Lilly B. Crist and Mary Lou Curtis.
He retired from US Merchant Marine; was a World War II veteran; a farmer; a very hard worker; conservative; a strong American Patriot; raised during the depression without a father, who died when Walton was about 12 and all four brothers fought in WWII returning home unharmed.
Due to Covid 19, a private memorial service will be held at Novum Baptist Church, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations to the Novum Baptist Church, 1629 Novum Church Rd, Reva, VA 22735 or the Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 868, Madison. VA 22727.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 22, 2020.