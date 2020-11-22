Virginia Gray Brown
Virginia Gray Brown, 91, of Stevensburg, VA passed away November 18, 2020. She was a resident of The Culpeper. Mrs. Brown was born December 7, 1928 to William Ernest Brown, Sr. and Clydie Utz Brown and she is the widow of Kenneth Lee "Shorty" Brown. She retired from C&P Telephone Co.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her brother-in-law John B. Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Pastor Sandy Martin will conduct the service.
