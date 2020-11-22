Menu
Search
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia Gray Brown
Virginia Gray Brown

Virginia Gray Brown, 91, of Stevensburg, VA passed away November 18, 2020. She was a resident of The Culpeper. Mrs. Brown was born December 7, 1928 to William Ernest Brown, Sr. and Clydie Utz Brown and she is the widow of Kenneth Lee "Shorty" Brown. She retired from C&P Telephone Co.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her brother-in-law John B. Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Pastor Sandy Martin will conduct the service.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Brown family through clore-english.com.

The Brown family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.