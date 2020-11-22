Roger Kyle Barfield
Roger Kyle Barfield, 77, of Culpeper, VA passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Health Systems Culpeper Medical Center. He was born February 24, 1943 on the family farm that he dearly loved and lived his entire life. He was born to the late Shelton Marion and Dorothy Thornhill Barfield.
He was a farmer, woodworker, master gardener, and skilled outdoorsman. He was also a member of Alum Spring Baptist Church. Roger was greatly appreciated for his unique, dry sense of humor.
Left to cherish Roger's memory are his daughters, Lisa Barfield Weakley and Lynne Barfield McBride (Robby); five grandchildren whom he was ever so proud of; Zeb Weakley, Joel McBride, Desraeli McBride, Javen McBride, and Leah Weakley; his faithful dog, Milo; and a host of additional family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Dodson Barfield who passed one year ago.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Bruce Fincham officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Family would like to invite those that are not able to attend the service in person to join via live stream athttps://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160574847086333
Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons of Culpeper is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 22, 2020.