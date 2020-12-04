Patricia (Beannie) Jean Sheppard
Patricia. (Beannie) Jean Sheppard, 68 of Jeffersonton VA, was called home to be with the Lord on November 27, at UVA Culpeper Memorial Hospital.
Minister Patricia was born on January 13, 1952 in Culpeper VA. She is the daughter of Lewis and Sarah White. She attended the Culpeper County School System and Northern Virginia Community College. She has received a certificate in Biblical Studies through Virginia Union University under Dr. Milton Branch.
Minster Sheppard has been a member of the Rising Zion Baptist Church since the age of eleven. She is the past president of the Deaconess Ministry, Assistant Sunday School superintendent, a Sunday school teacher, past Director of the Youth Department, a Missionary, and a Choir Member.
When she repented and came out of darkness the Lord directed her to Matthew 6:33: "But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you." All the scripture is given by the inspiration of God, but this is one verse that she loves: "And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee, for my strength is made perfect in weakness, Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities that the power of Christ may rest upon me." She loves the Word of God and whenever and wherever the Word is preached she tries to attend. Minister Patricia Sheppard says that her faith is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness.
Patricia is a mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory two children Toni Sheppard of Richmond VA, and Bradley Sheppard (Renee) of Stephenson VA. Patricia has 6 grandchildren, Amani, Asante, Ayana, Laniya, Taliah and Donavon. She also has three great grandchildren Aiden, Nia and Sincere.
She also leaves six brothers James Sheppard (Cynthia) Scottsville VA, Kenneth Sheppard of Warrenton, Ronald White ( Brenda) of Winston Salem NC; Wayne (Ramona) White of Yakima WA; Edward White of Jeffersonton VA; Mark White of Culpeper VA; two sisters Linda Robinson (Walter) and Maxine Peterson (Derek) of Warrenton VA.
She is survived by two uncles John of Jeffersonton Virginia, Clarence (Gladys) Sheppard Fredericksburg, Virginia, and three aunts: Virginia Lewis, Mamie Sheppard all of Jeffersonton, Virginia and Louise Neal of Charlotte, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by four uncles James, Frank, Melvin and Wilbur Sheppard; four aunts lnita, Yvonne, Ethel and Mary Ellen Yates Richards; one nephew Gary Sheppard and two nieces Sarah Long, and Clara Sanker.
Minister Pat leaves several special friends Lydia Garner, Mittie Broadnax, Katherine Blount, Geraldine Franklin, Gabi Bachman, Sheena Mosely, her adopted sister and brother Anita and Dan Smith and her God-son Malcolm White who hold a special place in her heart.
Minister Patricia also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and church family.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID-19 mandate masks are required to enter the building.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1pm at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737 with Pastor Gerome Gipson, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 mandates masks are required to enter the building and WBRB asks that guests refrain from hugging or touching and maintain social distancing.
A private interment will take place at The Sheppard Family Cemetery, 6263 Myers Mill Rd, Jeffersonton, VA 22724.
