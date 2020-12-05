John W Minnis, Jr.
John W. Minnis, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Harrisonburg, VA. Those surviving him include his wife of 63 years, Jean Kilby Minnis, his son, Mike Minnis and wife Alice Fleming Minnis, his daughter, Karen Minnis Staley and husband Tom Staley. Grandchildren include Michael Paul Minnis, Brian Walter Staley and wife Carie, Laura Marie Minnis Cole and husband Sam. Great-grandchildren include Cole Thomas Staley and Lincoln Montgomery Cole.
Other survivors include brothers, William Minnis and James Minnis, Brother-in-law, Tom Kilby and wife Nancy, Jack Kilby, James Kilby and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His daughter, Deborah Ann Minnis, preceded him in death in 2018.
John was born in Washington, DC and later moved with his family to Culpeper, VA where he grew up, served honorably in the US Army, married and started a family and lived in Winchester, VA.
John will be remembered as an outgoing, generous, hardworking man that would do anything for his family and friends.
Graveside service is private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to; Sentara Hospice Services, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.