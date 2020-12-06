Willard Moore Wilson



Willard Moore Wilson, 84, of Red Oak, VA passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born July 27, 1936 in Marshall, VA to the late Wallace Moore and Madeline Thorpe Wilson.



He was a 20-year Air Force veteran.



Willard is survived by wife, Janet Wilson; daughters Sandra Dutter (David), Linda Dishart (Peter), Brenda Cole (Tim); grandchildren Joshua, Daniel, Beth, and Bryce Dutter and Timothy and Hisae Cole; sister and brothers Carey Manuel (Warren), Leroy Wilson, Ralph Wilson (Pat), John Wilson (Nancy), and Ronald Wilson (Sheila); and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hisae Wilson; sister, Joyce Ann Wilson; sisters-in-law Jenny and M.H. (Tutti) Wilson.



Military funeral service and interment are to be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 at the Culpeper National Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 6, 2020.