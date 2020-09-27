Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
Torri Kim Robinson
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Torri Kim Robinson

Torri Kim Robinson, 56, of Vantage Place, Culpeper died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her residence. Born November 26, 1963 in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late James Robinson. She was also predeceased by a brother Victor Williams Jr.

She is survived by her mother June D. Robinson of Orange; a daughter Faith Marie Robinson of Culpeper; a brother Douglas Robinson of Orange; and two sisters Lisa Robinson Douglas of Orange, and Karen Robinson of Culpeper.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Rapidan. Pastor Ronald Johnson will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery
, Rapidan, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
