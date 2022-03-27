Adam Christopher Williams
After battling extended illness, on March 18, 2022, Adam Christopher Williams answered The Lord's call home and peacefully entered into eternal rest at the age of 40 at Culpeper Memorial Hospital.
Adam was born on January 17, 1982 and was a longtime resident of Culpeper County, VA. Adam graduated from Germanna Community College with an Associate's degree in Accounting. From a young age, Adam was energetic and loved interacting with just about anyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path. This carried over into adulthood and showed through his interactions with many of the colleagues and customers that Adam worked with and served at both Merillat and the local 7-11 where he worked for several years.
Adam was a multi-faceted man. An avid chess player, Adam wouldn't refuse an opportunity to play as he loved the game. Adam was a voracious reader and loved reading everything from a good Stephen King thriller to a DC or Marvel comic book to a math textbook (he loved math!). One of his many talents included drawing freehand illustrations of whatever inspired him at any given time. He enjoyed watching and rooting for his beloved Washington Commanders, Baltimore Orioles, and much to the chagrin of his Sister Tammy… the Duke Blue Devils. Adam absolutely adored his family and loved nothing more than spending time with them all. From the laughter, the jokes, the dancing, the pranks, Adam was certain to be in the midst of it all. Adam's taste in music ran the gamut, but his absolute favorite artists were Eminem and Tupac. Adam LOVED food, especially the cooking of his Aunt Arlene before her passing. Another favorite pastime of Adam's was attending movies with his daughter Ciara and nephew Khrystian. He couldn't pass up an opportunity to see a good film in the theater. He also loved spending time playing video games with Khrystian as well. Adam was an avid swimmer with quite the affinity for the water. At an early age he learned to swim and absolutely loved the beach. It was his happy place. Adam had a kind, giving spirit and shared generously with others. Like his favorite superhero, Superman, we know he's flying high, looking over and protecting us all just as he would here on earth.
Adam was preceded in death by both his Paternal and Maternal Grandmothers, his Uncle Melvin Fry, his Aunt Arlene Turner, Uncle Martin Long, his Best Friends, Shawn Walker and BJ Johnson.
Adam leaves behind to cherish his memory, his Fiancée, Melissa Compton, his Daughter Ciara Jade Williams, his Maternal Grandfather, Leon Owens, his Parents William H. Long Jr. and Beulah Long, his siblings Tammy Williams, Dwayne Long (Ashleigh), Justin Long, and Jennifer Long, his Aunts Ladonna Fry, Barbara Owens, Jacqueline Long and Stephanie Peyton, his Uncle and Mentor, Jack Long, his Uncles Lyndon Long and Quincy Long, his very special nephew Khrystian Williams, his Cousin affectionately known as his "twin", Jennifer Fry-Harris (Charles) , his Cousin Brooke Fry, His good friends Dante Waters, Christie Simmons Keyser, Carolyn Jenkins & Family and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Both a private viewing and Memorial service were held at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper on Saturday March 26th, 2022 at 4 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Timothy Miner. No internment.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 27, 2022.