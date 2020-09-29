Alexander Gregory Hudson
Alexander Gregory Hudson, 74, of Culpeper died September 25, 2020 while at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Greg was born on November 3, 1945 to Jesse Tucker Hudson and Bertha Wood Hudson in Charlottesville, Virginia.
After graduating from Staunton Military Academy in 1964, Greg joined the U.S. Navy and served his country in the Vietnam War. Following his service, Greg attended the University of South Carolina where he received his BS in Geology and played rugby. In 1984 Greg and his wife moved to Culpeper VA and in 1986 Greg founded Geologic & Soil Services, Inc. He was the state's top respected Soil Scientist and Professional Geologist by trade. Besides dedicating his life to his business, he passionately loved spending time with his family and to be outdoors. From work to play, everything was outside. He loved to fly fish in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia, garden, play golf and tennis. Every morning before he came down to his office he spent time on the glass patio watching the birds and deer in the back yard as he drank his coffee. He especially loved driving, camping, and working on his Volkswagens. Last year on June 1,2019 Greg won Best in Show at V-DUBS in the Vineyard at Mountain Run Vineyards in Culpeper with his 1987 Volkswagen Westfalia. In addition to his many hobbies, Greg was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew and served as an usher at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for many years. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Culpeper and Ducks Unlimited for several years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol Crawford Hudson and two children, their son, Trevor Grant Hudson of Culpeper, VA and their daughter, Elizabeth Jennings Hudson of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his siblings, David Wood Hudson and Amy Hudson Schacht. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Tucker Hudson and Bertha Wood Hudson.
A private memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church with The Reverend Benson Shelton officiating. The family will receive guests at their home at 12:00 p.m.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Hudson family through clore-english.com
. The Hudson family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.