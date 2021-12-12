Alice Crofford



Never one to make a quick decision, Alice Marie Crofford, née Morlock, deep in to her 90th year, decided it was time to leave this world behind. Her faith in God and her supportive and loving family gave comfort to her until her final decision was made when she passed on November 16, 2021 at her home in Culpeper, Virginia.



A multi-lineal Mayflower descendant, Alice was proud of her descent from Governor William Bradford. She was born on April 23, 1932 to Hubert Otis and Louis Evangeline (Crocker) Morlock and grew up on the family farm in Columbia Station, Ohio where she graduated from Liverpool High School followed by receiving her bachelor's degree in Education from Bowling Green University.



In 1960 she married Richard "Dick" Crofford. They became the parents of Dan (Annie) of Alpharetta GA, Rick (Corinna) of Bealeton, VA, and Alan (Laurie) of Warrenton, VA. She was a devoted grandmother known as Dee Dee to Madeline, Camille, Kirsten, Alex, Ian, Julia, Katie, and Brad Crofford.



In her twilight years, she enjoyed spending time at the family retreat at Smith Mountain Lake.



A memorial service celebrating Alice's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at Culpeper United Methodist Church. Donations may be made in Alice's memory to ECHO International or the Culpeper United Methodist Church.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 12, 2021.