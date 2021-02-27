Ann Cleere Partlow
Ann Cleere Partlow, age 67, of Culpeper, VA, passed away peacefully at The Culpeper Thursday, February 25, 2021. Born April 1, 1953 in Charlottesville, VA, to H. William Partlow and Louise Brown Partlow, Ann was a member of Culpeper United Methodist Church; was a true Redskins fan; loved her stuffed animals, her artwork and especially loved her great nieces and great nephew.
Surviving Ann is her sister Kay Partlow Bywaters and her husband Rodney of Culpeper, VA, nephew Jason A. Bywaters and his wife Stacy of Spotsylvania, VA, niece Megan Bywaters-Penree and her husband Eric of Virginia Beach, VA, four great nieces; Julia Bywaters, Jessie Bywaters, Ryleigh Penree and Rowan Penree and a great nephew Ryker Penree. Her parents precede her in death.
Ann's family would like to thank the staff of The Culpeper for their love, support and devotion during her many years with them.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 in the Culpeper Masonic Cemetery with Pastor Hans Murdock officiating. Donations may be made to the Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701 (https://www.culpeperumc.org/give
).
Fond memories and condolences of Ann may be shared with the Partlow family through clore-english.com
. The Partlow family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.