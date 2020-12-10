Anna K. Clatterbuck
Anna K. Clatterbuck, 94, of Culpeper, VA went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Hospice of Piedmont Center in Charlottesville, VA. She was born on May 19, 1926 in Rixeyville, VA to Robert Edward and Lessie Pullen. Anna was a member of Culpeper Baptist Church for 56 years, a member of Faithful Workers and Agape Sunday School Class. She worked many years at Southern Garment sewing factory, then enjoyed babysitting some of her grandchildren and was a charter lifetime member of the Reva Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. She loved reading and listening to her Bible and going out to eat.
Anna was a wonderful mother to and is survived by her sons, Roger T. Clatterbuck (Bonnie), Culpeper, VA; Ross Clatterbuck, (Paula), Saginaw, TX; and her daughters, Linda Corder (Roger) and Ann C. Frazier (Jack), all of Culpeper, VA. She was also a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren Kim (Neal) Fairfax, Cathy (Billy) Wise, Tracy (Jennifer) Clatterbuck, Faith (Mike) Jenkins, Crystal (Chris) Hill, Trevor (Mary Ann) Clatterbuck, Hope Frazier, Justin, Tyler, Olivia and Jeremey Clatterbuck, and a wonderful great-grandmother to her 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Litten of Lynchburg, VA and numerous nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel (Nat) Clatterbuck, a son Edward Clatterbuck, grandson, Nathan Clatterbuck, six brothers and seven sisters.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 South West Street, Culpeper, VA. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, VA 22724. Serving as pallbearers will be Ashby and Bernard Wise, Cody, Ethan and Sammy Fairfax and Nathaniel Hill. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, #300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or Reva Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 1820 Birmingham Road, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Individuals wishing to do so may sign the guest register at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Fond memories may also be shared with the Clatterbuck family through clore-english.com
. The Clatterbuck family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 10, 2020.