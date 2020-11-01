Menu
Anna Mae Dinkins
1934 - 2020
Anna Mae Dinkins

Anna M. Dinkins, 86, of Culpeper, VA gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. A viewing will be held on Weds., Nov. 4, 2020 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15944 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Free Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 21649 Mt. Pony Rd., Culpeper, VA. An online guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 1, 2020.
