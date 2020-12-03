Anna May Lawson
Anna May Lawson, 82, of Winchester passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 7, 1938 in Madison County to the late Russell Smith Tanner, Sr. and Ella Pearl Tanner.
Anna belongs to Novum Baptist Church where she was baptized. Her favorite past times were cooking for her friends and family and tending to her garden. She brought everyone together with her food.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Wanda Lawson (Lynn) and Bobbi Jo Lawson (Danny) all of Winchester; brother, Edward Wayne Tanner and wife, Mary; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ashton Lawson and her siblings, Betty Ann Tanner, Wallace Tanner, Charles Tanner, Russell Tanner, Jr, Hazel Haines and Barbara Jean Coffey.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Jeff Light officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building. The family invites those who are unable to attend to view the service via livestream at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160686835988256
.
Interment will follow at Novum Baptist Church Cemetery.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 3, 2020.