Anne Golladay HughesAnne Golladay Hughes, formerly of Madison, Va, a resident of The Palms retirement community in Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away on June 7, 2021 at the age of 84.She was born in Harrisonburg, VA on July 11, 1936, a daughter of Mervil Stuart Golladay and Charlotte Garber Golladay. She grew up in Waynesboro, VA, and attended Bethany Lutheran School, Waynesboro High School and Marion College in Marion, Va. She married Edward Moore Hughes of Waynesboro on June 15, 1957. They had two sons, Michael Edward and Bruce Wray Hughes. She was an executive secretary for 25 years and retired from the Madison County Public School Board. She was a member of the Madison United Methodist Church.Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Moore Hughes; son, Dr. Bruce W. Hughes and his wife, Paula Reynolds Hughes, of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Annaliese Louise Hughes of Charleston, SC and Austin Thomas Hughes of Charlotte, NC; sister, Vivian Golladay Jones of Richmond, Va; brother, John Mervil Golladay and his wife Frances of Franklin, Va. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael (Mike), and her parents.A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hebron Lutheran Church with Pastor Jason Darty officiating. Interment will be in Rose Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 on Saturday before the service at the church and a gathering for family and friends in the Parish Hall following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 1009, Madison, Va. 22727 or Madison United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 383, Madison, VA 22727.