Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne Ward Bunts McCall
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Clore-English Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Anne Ward Bunts McCall

Anne Ward Bunts McCall, age 95 passed away March 5, 2022. Born March 4, 1927 to Robert Bunts and Lena Mae Johnston Bunts, she lived the majority of her life in Culpeper, VA where she was a business teacher at Culpeper County High School. Upon retiring, she worked part-time as the secretary at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises. She was an active member of the Culpeper Presbyterian Church and Bealton Presbyterian Church. Her last 11 years, she was well-taken care of and loved very much by the staff at Dogwood Village in Orange, VA

Anne is survived by her children, Mark McCall (Laura) of Deerfield Beach, FL; Allen McCall of Rochelle, VA and Beth Venne (Eldric) of Thomasville, NC. Grandchildren include: Reed Venne and Elliott Venne.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Reed McCall.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2pm at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Hwy in Culpeper with Pastor Ronald Jones officiating.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clore-English Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dear Mark, Allen, Beth & Family: My condolences on the loss from sight of your sweet Mom. Because of our parents' friendship and connection through Co. 1 of the fire department, I was able to grow up around Mac, Anne and you kids! We had great times playing together and many good meals at your Mom's table! Remember that absent from sight means present with the Lord. May God strengthen, comfort and sustain each of you in the days and weeks ahead. Love and prayers!
Jamey Weakley
Friend
March 22, 2022
I fondly remember Mrs. McCall as my bookkeeping teacher at Culpeper High School and as the neighbor of my Aunt and Uncle, Anne and Earl Peyton, on Garr Avenue. She was a treasure. My sincere condolences to her family.
Jane Pote Fulgham
School
March 20, 2022
Beth, So sorry for your family´s loss. Hugs from across the years from our CCHS band days.
Lou Carson Driggers
School
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results