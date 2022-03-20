Anne Ward Bunts McCallAnne Ward Bunts McCall, age 95 passed away March 5, 2022. Born March 4, 1927 to Robert Bunts and Lena Mae Johnston Bunts, she lived the majority of her life in Culpeper, VA where she was a business teacher at Culpeper County High School. Upon retiring, she worked part-time as the secretary at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises. She was an active member of the Culpeper Presbyterian Church and Bealton Presbyterian Church. Her last 11 years, she was well-taken care of and loved very much by the staff at Dogwood Village in Orange, VAAnne is survived by her children, Mark McCall (Laura) of Deerfield Beach, FL; Allen McCall of Rochelle, VA and Beth Venne (Eldric) of Thomasville, NC. Grandchildren include: Reed Venne and Elliott Venne.In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Reed McCall.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2pm at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Hwy in Culpeper with Pastor Ronald Jones officiating.