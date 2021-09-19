Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Bishop
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
206 Church Lane
Tappahannock, VA
Barbara Bishop

Barbara Harper Bishop, of Tappahannock, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 14, 2021. She was born on January 17, 1944 in Richmond, VA. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Othmer Virginia Ford Hall, her husband, H.C. Bishop, and her four-legged companion, Maggie. She married H.C. in 1960, and now they will continue as eternal companions. Family was always their greatest concern and priority. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Betty Jo Jones (Earl Jr. "Pete"), Stephen H.C. Bishop (Kristen), and Andea Beazley (Leslie "Corey"); grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Earl III, Elizabeth, Cassidy, Dallas, Madison, Justin, Jillian, Holly, Jaime, Warner, and Bowen; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Anastasia and Shaylene; one unborn great-granddaughter, Penelope; sister, Pearl Elizabeth Johnson "Betty Lou"; brother Earl Francis Hall, Jr.; multiple nieces and nephews; and two beloved pets, Bubba "Mr. B" and Miss Lucy. Visitation will be Sept. 20th at 10:00 followed by the funeral at 11:00, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 995 Winston Rd., Tappahannock, VA. Services will then continue at Essex Cemetery. Fellowship will be had thereafter at The Church.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
995 Winston Rd., Tappahannock, VA
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
995 Winston RD, TAPPAHANNOCK, VA
Sep
20
Service
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
995 Winston RD, TAPPAHANNOCK, VA
Sep
20
Funeral
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
995 Winston Rd., Tappahannock, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Marks-Bristow Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marks-Bristow Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to here about the loss of your mother. From Beth, Mark, Kirsten, Brad, William & Jessie
Beth Ford Carl
Family
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results