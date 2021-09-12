Menu
Barbara Keller Johnson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Strasburg High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson Family Funeral Home - Minneapolis
405 Argyle
Minneapolis, KS
Barbara Keller Johnson

Barbara Keller Johnson, 68, (formerly of Toms Brook and Culpeper, VA) passed away on August 30, 2021 at her home in Assaria, KS.

Barbara was born on April 30, 1953 to Kenneth and Gene Maphis Keller. She graduated from Strasburg High School and then Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and James Madison University. Barbara taught chorus for many years at Culpeper High School before moving to Salina Kansas to marry Randy Johnson.

Barbara retired last spring from Twin Valley schools in Tescott, Kansas, where she taught music to K-12 students for many years.

Barbara is survived by Randy, her loving husband, and the family of Randy's son John (Paola, KS): wife Kelley and children Riley, Emma, Ellie, Morgan, and MacKenzie.

In addition, she is survived by her mother, Gene M. Keller, and her siblings: Diann K. Austin (John), Falls Church, VA; Doug Keller (Toms Brook, VA) and step-daughter Diana Angelilli (Lynchburg, VA); and K. David Keller (Susan), Leesburg, VA.

Wilson Family Funeral Home in Minneapolis, KS is handling the arrangements; condolences may be left on its web site at wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 12, 2021.
May you Rest In Sweet Peace
Devon Woodward
School
September 12, 2021
