Barbara Lee Weber
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Barbara Lee Weber

Barbara Lee Weber, 80, of Culpeper, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 26, 1941 in West Virginia to the late Charles and Lucile Armentrout.

Barbara was a member of Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary and active with the Friends of the Library, and volunteered hundreds of hours with both. She was an executive board member of the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary. She was also an active member and treasurer of Culpeper Red Hot Divas and was a past member of Eastern Star. Barbara was a member of New Salem Baptist Church, where she was also a choir member. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Max Weber; two sons, Charles Scott Weber (Jane) and Daniel Max Weber (Julie); one sister, Joyce Keen; six grandchildren, Chelsea, Abigail, Dylan, Amanda, Adam, and Samantha Weber; and a host of additional family members.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Sandy Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641432833157754

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's honor to the Culpeper County Friends of the Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701 or https://youseemore.com/culpeper/contentpages.asp?loc=65

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jan
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper,, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
