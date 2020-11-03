Belle Elizabeth Reynolds WeaverBelle Elizabeth Weaver, 84, of Culpeper, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Dogwood Village in Orange. She was born on August 31, 1936 to the late Guy Allen Reynolds, Sr. and Lucy Lee Warren Reynolds. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Weaver; brother, Guy Allen Reynolds, Jr.; sisters, Shirley Ann Humphrey and Elaine Ryder.She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Ward and husband William "Jake" Ward of Culpeper; two grandchildren, Phillip Thomas Ward and Avery Elizabeth Ward.A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with Pastor Jeff Light officiating. Interment will be in Culpeper National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the funeral home.Much appreciation from the family for the excellent care she received at Dogwood Village for the past several years.