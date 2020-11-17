Ben Emmet Grimm



Ben Emmet Grimm, 96, of Rapidan, Virginia, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 9. Ben was the son of Benjamin H. and E. Blanche Grimm (Whitenack). He is survived by his wife Lucy Ann, his children Jeffrey M. Ney-Grimm, Kevin T. Grimm, Mark Emmet Grimm, and Wendy Anne Walsh, his step-daughters Ann Velez, Katherine Velez-Leddy, and Alice Walker, his thirteen grandchildren, and his two great-grandchildren.



Ben grew up in Rutherford, NJ and served in the US Army Air Forces during WWII, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with oakleaf clusters. After the war, he earned his B.A. at Washington and Lee University and his M.S. at Columbia University. Ben pursued a career as a librarian, serving as the Director of the Jersey City Public Library System for 12 years, and was President of the New Jersey Library Association. Ben later worked as a Library consultant, helping to design new library spaces.



After retiring to Rapidan with Lucy Ann, Ben enjoyed serving on the boards of the Rapidan Foundation, the Orange County Library Foundation, the Orange County Historical Society, and the Orange Arts Center where he was also an enthusiastic volunteer. He loved riding and the sport of horseracing, as well as spinning wicked tennis shots with his extended family and many friends. His energy and enthusiasm will continue to live in the hearts and smiles of those he loved and who loved him.



Contributions may be made to: The Hospice of the Piedmont; 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300; Charlottesville, VA 22911.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 17, 2020.