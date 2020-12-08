Bernard "Benny" R. Settle, Jr.
Bernard "Benny" R. Settle, Jr. passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Elkwood, VA. He was born June 5, 1969 to Helen "Kee" Settle and the late Bernard R. Settle, Sr.
In addition to his mother, Benny is survived by his two children Bernard "Trey" R. Settle, III and Andi Brown; two sisters, Lisa Curtis (Mark) and Tammy Sheppard; one uncle, Fred Inman (Doni); and three aunts, Gloria Myers, Judy Settle and Joann Freeman.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
Interment will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Cemetery.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 8, 2020.