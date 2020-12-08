Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernard R. "Benny" Settle Jr.
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Bernard "Benny" R. Settle, Jr.

Bernard "Benny" R. Settle, Jr. passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Elkwood, VA. He was born June 5, 1969 to Helen "Kee" Settle and the late Bernard R. Settle, Sr.

In addition to his mother, Benny is survived by his two children Bernard "Trey" R. Settle, III and Andi Brown; two sisters, Lisa Curtis (Mark) and Tammy Sheppard; one uncle, Fred Inman (Doni); and three aunts, Gloria Myers, Judy Settle and Joann Freeman.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.

Interment will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Cemetery.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Dec
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Bennie was a kind person, always willing to speak. He was simply a good Culpeper guy. He will be missed.
Steve Jenkins
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results