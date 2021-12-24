Betty Frances Grigsby
Betty Frances Grigsby, 80, of Culpeper, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. he was born February 28, 1941 in Sperryville to Lois McFarland and the late Willie McFarland.
Betty is survived by her children, Kerry Grigsby and Sandra King; two sisters, Peggy Tharpe (William) and Joan Broyles (Carroll); two grandchildren, Kerry Grigsby and William Grigsby; two step-grandchildren, Samantha Jenkins and Nicky Powers; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kerry P. Grigsby, and three brothers, Billy McFarland, Jimmy McFarland, and Gene McFarland.
A visitation will take place Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating.
Interment will follow at the Grigsby Family Cemetery in Castleton, VA.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 24, 2021.