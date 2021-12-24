Menu
Betty Frances Grigsby
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Betty Frances Grigsby

Betty Frances Grigsby, 80, of Culpeper, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. he was born February 28, 1941 in Sperryville to Lois McFarland and the late Willie McFarland.

Betty is survived by her children, Kerry Grigsby and Sandra King; two sisters, Peggy Tharpe (William) and Joan Broyles (Carroll); two grandchildren, Kerry Grigsby and William Grigsby; two step-grandchildren, Samantha Jenkins and Nicky Powers; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kerry P. Grigsby, and three brothers, Billy McFarland, Jimmy McFarland, and Gene McFarland.

A visitation will take place Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating.

Interment will follow at the Grigsby Family Cemetery in Castleton, VA.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Dec
28
Burial
Grigsby Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Betty took great care of my late husband, Bill Fischer, during his last few months, making him snacks, telling him stories, getting him warm blankets, etc. She was a living angel on Earth, practicing to be the best angel in Heaven. I will miss her (and her laugh!) dearly.
Drew Mitchell
Friend
December 27, 2021
Larry and Madeline L Manwaring
December 22, 2021
