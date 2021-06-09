Betty Mae Thurman
Betty Mae Thurman, loving Mother and best friend, passed away at Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center in Fredericksburg, VA on Tuesday May 25th. Betty was born to the late Chester and Violet Toomey on June 25, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA.
She retired from the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development where she held several positions, including Employee Development Specialist and first female Director of the Southeast Region. Upon retirement, Betty worked as a New Homes Sales Assistant and eventually a licensed Realtor. Betty loved reading and vacationing at North Carolina beaches.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Holly Brim of Fredericksburg, VA and loving cousins in Pennsylvania.
A funeral service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Culpeper, VA with Father Michael Gray presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 9, 2021.