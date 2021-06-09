Menu
Betty Mae Thurman
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
Betty Mae Thurman

Betty Mae Thurman, loving Mother and best friend, passed away at Carriage Hill Health and Rehab Center in Fredericksburg, VA on Tuesday May 25th. Betty was born to the late Chester and Violet Toomey on June 25, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA.

She retired from the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development where she held several positions, including Employee Development Specialist and first female Director of the Southeast Region. Upon retirement, Betty worked as a New Homes Sales Assistant and eventually a licensed Realtor. Betty loved reading and vacationing at North Carolina beaches.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Holly Brim of Fredericksburg, VA and loving cousins in Pennsylvania.

A funeral service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Culpeper, VA with Father Michael Gray presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church
Culpeper, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs Betty was such a special lady & will be greatly missed. I will always remember her as an extremely intelligent woman with great wit & humor. And so so so much fun to be with!
Felicia Joyce
Family
June 11, 2021
Yes ...my sweet Angel I know you´re looking down at me saying " the food is delicious...,what special did you make us for dessert? .... Me responding " Always Ms Betty" Dancing in Heaven and tell Mother Barbara that I love her through the stars every night
Marie Terrell
Family
June 10, 2021
Betty was one of the most resilient persons I have ever known. In the 15 or so years that I knew her she just took the stumbles in life in her stride. What a strong woman she was. Quite an example to all who knew her. She was gracious to the end..she took the ribbing about her orange hair and just smiled and agreed that it was lovely!
Ardna Fox
Friend
June 8, 2021
