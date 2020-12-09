Carl Lindsay Jenkins
Carl Lindsay Jenkins, 62 of Orange, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly December 4th. He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia Agnes Jenkins.
Carl is survived by his wife Cathy Waldron Jenkins of Orange. Two daughters Kelley Morabito and husband Joe. Casey Jenkins and two grandchildren, Nico and Mila Morabito, all of Corpus Christi, Texas.
A sister, Linda Kennedy and one nephew Michael Kennedy of Madison, Virginia. One uncle, John Jenkins and wife Frances of Culpeper, Virginia, and numerous cousins and friends.
Carl was a Proud, loving and devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather. His laughter, kindness and spirit could bring a smile to anyone who had the privilege of being in his presence. There are not enough words to describe the type of man he was. He will truly be missed by all.
Per Carl's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Carl was a frequent blood donor for premature babies, therefore; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to https://www.marchofdimes.org/giving/support-families-in-the-nicu.aspx
Online guestbook available at johnscares.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 9, 2020.