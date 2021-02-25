Loren, so sorry for your loss, J.R. and I just now saw Carol's obituary, I just loved her so much, she is one of the women that I worked with that stood out, she had the most caring heart. She was always concerned about others and treated them with kindness. She always had a smile for those she cared about! Carol will be forever in my heart,and missed, dearly. I know that heaven gained the sweetest angel and she will always be watching over the one's she loved!

Gwendolyn Ward February 26, 2021