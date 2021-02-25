Carol Leona Tennyson
Carol Leona Tennyson, 79, of Brightwood, Va. passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 17, 1941 in Pickens, South Carolina to the late Zero Thomas Porter and Bessie Thelma Powell Porter.
She is survived by her husband, Loren Richard Tennyson; two daughters, Rhonda Hughes (Ron) and Kristi Mrotek (Todd); son, Guy "Butch" Foster, III (Lori); brother, Frankie Porter (Lib); grandchildren, Alex Foster, Evie Foster, Alaina Breeden, Tyler Hughes, Samantha Hughes, Sidney Mrotek, and Julia Mrotek.
A graveside funeral will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Culpeper National Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Light will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Madison County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 868, Madison, Va. 22727.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Feb. 25, 2021.