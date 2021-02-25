Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
Carol Leona Tennyson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Carol Leona Tennyson

Carol Leona Tennyson, 79, of Brightwood, Va. passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 17, 1941 in Pickens, South Carolina to the late Zero Thomas Porter and Bessie Thelma Powell Porter.

She is survived by her husband, Loren Richard Tennyson; two daughters, Rhonda Hughes (Ron) and Kristi Mrotek (Todd); son, Guy "Butch" Foster, III (Lori); brother, Frankie Porter (Lib); grandchildren, Alex Foster, Evie Foster, Alaina Breeden, Tyler Hughes, Samantha Hughes, Sidney Mrotek, and Julia Mrotek.

A graveside funeral will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Culpeper National Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Light will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Madison County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 868, Madison, Va. 22727.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loren, so sorry for your loss, J.R. and I just now saw Carol's obituary, I just loved her so much, she is one of the women that I worked with that stood out, she had the most caring heart. She was always concerned about others and treated them with kindness. She always had a smile for those she cared about! Carol will be forever in my heart,and missed, dearly. I know that heaven gained the sweetest angel and she will always be watching over the one's she loved!
Gwendolyn Ward
February 26, 2021
Heaven gained an angel, she was a very sweet lady.
Madison Co-Op
February 26, 2021
