Charles Lee Bunch
Charles Lee Bunch, 91, of Culpeper, Virginia, passed away at The Culpeper on Thursday July 1, 2021. He was born on February 23, 1930 in Rapidan, Virginia, the son of the late Walter C. Bunch, Sr. and Elsie Lee Hartsook.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Walter C. Bunch, Jr. and Douglas Earl Bunch, Sr.
Charles is survived by three nieces, Rae B. Wines of Front Royal, Virginia, Donna Jean Gilbert of Delaware and Patricia Petron of Delaware; two nephews Douglas E. Bunch, Jr. of Brightwood, Virginia, and Gary Bunch of Front Royal, Virginia; his very best and true friend and companion Doris U. Nicholson of Culpeper, to whom he wished to express his love and appreciation for her and all she had done for him; his special friends from Cincinnati, Ohio, Mike and Pat Kellerman and their wives. And his special little baby girl, "Princess", his comrade and next best friend, his other love and special buddy. As Charles would tell you, "Princess is Doris and my special little girl always".
Charles joined the U. S. Navy in January 1952 and completed his active duty in January 1960. He served his country in Korea. His training included USN Hospital Corp School (1952), Bainbridge, MD; and USMC Field and Cold Weather training with Fleet Marine Force Camp Pendleton (1955), California. He served in Japan (Gifu) and Camp Tengan, Okinawa, after Field Medical Training in Camp Del Mar in Oceanside, California. He shipped out of San Diego 3rd Medical Battalion, C.P. USMC on troop ship USMC Marine Phoenix to Gifu, Japan, with Medical Battalion. For his last 2 years of service he was attached to the Fleet Marine Corps. He then served with the Navy Reserve and discharge after 8 years.
Charles graduate from Eckels College of Mortuary Science in 1957. Charles had lived in Culpeper since 1958. Following his military service, he was a licensed funeral director, embalmer and professional vehicle dealer (Bunch's Professional Vehicles and Funeral Vehicles sales, 1971-2005). While serving as a funeral director, he worked with the W.R. Preddy Family, Joseph and Ernest Preddy Family, Preddy Funeral Home in Orange, Holder Funeral Home, Newport, Tennessee (apprenticeship and license in 1957), Clore Funeral Home in Culpeper for 13 years, Ken Cunningham and Mary Ann in Culpeper, and Johnson Funeral Home and Family (Ernie, Judy and Tracy). In 2010 Charles received the Funeral Director-Embalmer Award for 50 years of service.
Charles joined St. Luke's Lutheran Church on January 11, 1987. His various memberships included: past member, Culpeper Jaycees; Active, American Legion Post 330; Okinawa Lodge No 118; Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines; Masonic Lodge Lifetime Member; Past member, Newport Tennessee Lions Club, 1956-57; and Virginia Funerals Supply Salesman Association, Past President 1993-94.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church Cemetery, Rapidan, Virginia, with Donnie Hughes and Rev. Amos Healy officiating. Pallbearers will be Troy Bunch, Garrett Bunch, Shane Wines, Ryan Wines, Eddie Moore and Mike Kellerman.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Culpeper Humane Society or Hospice of the Piedmont.
.
