Charles McArthur Corbin
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Charles McArthur Corbin

Charles McArthur Corbin, 74, of Brightwood, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at Novant Health System UVA Culpeper Hospital. He was born July 14, 1947 in Culpeper, Virginia to the late Charles and Lillie Corbin.

Charles was a fan of drag racing and visiting Charlestown. He loved to sing and enjoyed shooting pool.

He is survived by two children, Sherry Frazier (Tommy) and Gerry Corbin (Debbie); eight grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Settle (Tony), Tommy Frazier, Jr. (Ashleigh), Nichole Stewart (Kevin), Whitney Frazier (Steven McDaniel), Charles Wielechowski, Grace Frazier, April Bowers (Bobby), and Gerry Corbin, Jr.; sixteen great grandchildren; and two brothers, Elzie Lee Corbin (Linda) and Junior Douglas Corbin (Tina).

A visitation will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.

A funeral service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bruce Beeler officiating. The family would like to invite those who are unable to attend to join the service via live stream at

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632416844138521

Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Rd, Jeffersonton, VA 22724.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 24, 2021.
