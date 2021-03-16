Charles Grover Southard
Charles Grover Southard, 96, of Culpeper, Virginia, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Heritage Green in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Charles was born on July 24, 1924 in Syria, Virginia in Madison County to the late Clement G. and Naomi Coates Southard.
Charles served in World War II in the 42nd Rainbow Division. He retired from Rochester Ropes after 35 years. He was a member of Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irva Walker Southard; one daughter, Carolyn S. Kirby and husband, Les, of Mechanicsville, Virginia; one son, C. Gregory Southard of Culpeper, Virginia; four grandchildren, Jonathan Kirby, Kristopher Kirby and wife, Karissa, all of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Blair Pullen of Charlotte, North Carolina and Zachary Southard of Locust Grove, Virginia; five great- grandchildren, Shane, Heather, Karson, Aydan, and McKenna Kirby, all of Mechanicsville, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa L. Southard, grandson, Justin Chad Pullen, his twin brother, Claude W. Southard and sisters, Rachel Smith and Marie Smith.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, Virginia with Rev. Bernie Jernigan officiating. Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524. The family will receive friends one hour prior at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia. Due to Covid-19 mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to At Home Hospice Care, 8149 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 16, 2021.