Charles Gilbert "Chuck" Stinnett Jr.
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Charles "Chuck" Gilbert Stinnett, Jr.

Charles "Chuck" G. Stinnett, Jr., 62, of Buchanan, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Sr. and Margaret Stinnett.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Claire and Matt Corbin; former spouse, Virginia Stinnett; and sisters, Rebecca Stinnett, Sara (Fred) Mason, and Kathleen (Ray) Bennett.

According to Chuck's wishes, his services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
Rest In Peace, Chuck. You and I shared a lot of good times, and I hope you find more of them in heaven. My sympathies are with all your family and I pray that they too, find peace.
Rick Furnival
Friend
October 3, 2021
