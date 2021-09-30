Charles "Chuck" Gilbert Stinnett, Jr.
Charles "Chuck" G. Stinnett, Jr., 62, of Buchanan, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Sr. and Margaret Stinnett.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Claire and Matt Corbin; former spouse, Virginia Stinnett; and sisters, Rebecca Stinnett, Sara (Fred) Mason, and Kathleen (Ray) Bennett.
According to Chuck's wishes, his services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.