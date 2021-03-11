Clarence Eugene Sheppard
Clarence Eugene Sheppard, 78, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at home.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
Due to limited space, livestreaming will be available. In accordance with local/state, CDC and federal government recommendations, we ask you to continue to be safe; wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.
The Sheppard Family wishes to express our gratitude to all who prayed, encouraged, sympathized and supported us during this journey.
Online guest book and live-stream is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 11, 2021.