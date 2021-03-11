Menu
Clarence Eugene Sheppard
Clarence Eugene Sheppard

Clarence Eugene Sheppard, 78, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at home.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.

Due to limited space, livestreaming will be available. In accordance with local/state, CDC and federal government recommendations, we ask you to continue to be safe; wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.

The Sheppard Family wishes to express our gratitude to all who prayed, encouraged, sympathized and supported us during this journey.

Online guest book and live-stream is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Please let us know if you need anything. All Our Love, Judi & Family
Judith Allen
March 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are for Clarence's family. Remember your past good times spent with Clarence with fondness rather than sadness.
Ellen Bolf
March 11, 2021
With deepest sympathy to the family.
Cindy Hughes
March 11, 2021
