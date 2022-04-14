Menu
Constance Faye James
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
Constance Faye James

Constance Faye "Connie" James, 70, of Culpeper, VA, passed away on Monday April 11, 2022. She was born December 6, 1951 in Culpeper to the late Julian and Margarette James.

Connie loved reading, making puzzles, and going out with her friends.

The family would like to thank Connie's good friend Tammy Atkins for all her love, care, and support.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon James; Aunts and Uncles, Alan (Helen) Forbes, Mike (Mary Ann) Hughes, Thelma James, JB (Agnes) Geer; and nephews, Donald (Linda) James, William (Sue) James, David (Millie) James, John James, and Doug James.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 15 from 6-8 PM at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike Culpeper, VA 22701.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
