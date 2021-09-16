Menu
Corey Joyner Jr.
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northampton County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Faison Funeral Home
301 Park St
Seaboard, NC
Corey Joyner, Jr.

Corey Levon Joyner, Jr. age 30, of Culpeper, died Sun. Sept 5.

Survivors include: parents, Jennifer Davis and Dominic Davis, Sr.; Corey Joyner, Sr. and Joyce Joyner; siblings, Tkisha Ray (Kevin), Keeana Joyner, Danielle Davis, and Dominic Davis, Jr.; grandparents, Christine Winfield and Lewis Winfield and Joe Grant; aunts and uncle, Cynthia Motley, Siyata Winfield, Janel Grant and Travis Holloway; a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Viewing: 2-6 on Fri. Sept. 17 & 11 -1 on Sat. Sept. 18. Funeral, 1 PM Sat. Sept 18 at the funeral home.

T. L. Faison's Funeral Care, LLC, 301 Park St. Seaboard, NC is handling the arrangements. www.FaisonCares.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
T L Faison's Funeral Care, LLC
301 Park Street, Seaboard, NC
Sep
18
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
T L Faison's Funeral Care, LLC
301 Park Street, Seaboard, NC
Sep
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
T L Faison's Funeral Care, LLC
301 Park Street, Seaboard, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Faison Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.