Corey Joyner, Jr.Corey Levon Joyner, Jr. age 30, of Culpeper, died Sun. Sept 5.Survivors include: parents, Jennifer Davis and Dominic Davis, Sr.; Corey Joyner, Sr. and Joyce Joyner; siblings, Tkisha Ray (Kevin), Keeana Joyner, Danielle Davis, and Dominic Davis, Jr.; grandparents, Christine Winfield and Lewis Winfield and Joe Grant; aunts and uncle, Cynthia Motley, Siyata Winfield, Janel Grant and Travis Holloway; a host of other loving relatives and friends.Viewing: 2-6 on Fri. Sept. 17 & 11 -1 on Sat. Sept. 18. Funeral, 1 PM Sat. Sept 18 at the funeral home.T. L. Faison's Funeral Care, LLC, 301 Park St. Seaboard, NC is handling the arrangements. www.FaisonCares.com