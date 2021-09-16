Corey Joyner, Jr.
Corey Levon Joyner, Jr. age 30, of Culpeper, died Sun. Sept 5.
Survivors include: parents, Jennifer Davis and Dominic Davis, Sr.; Corey Joyner, Sr. and Joyce Joyner; siblings, Tkisha Ray (Kevin), Keeana Joyner, Danielle Davis, and Dominic Davis, Jr.; grandparents, Christine Winfield and Lewis Winfield and Joe Grant; aunts and uncle, Cynthia Motley, Siyata Winfield, Janel Grant and Travis Holloway; a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Viewing: 2-6 on Fri. Sept. 17 & 11 -1 on Sat. Sept. 18. Funeral, 1 PM Sat. Sept 18 at the funeral home.
T. L. Faison's Funeral Care, LLC, 301 Park St. Seaboard, NC is handling the arrangements. www.FaisonCares.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 16, 2021.