The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Dandford Erld Cantner
Dandford Erld Cantner

Danford Erld Cantner passed away December 19th, 2021 at The Culpeper Baptist Home in Virginia. He was 93. Dan was born and raised in Charleston, WV (DuPont City). He proudly served in the US Air Force and was retired from both the WV Dept of Natural Resources and Ducks Unlimited. He was preceded in death by his wife Nora Jean (Gorrell) Cantner. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA. Memorial donations may be made to The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA 22701. The family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with arrangements.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
