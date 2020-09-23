Menu
David Leckie Gilmore
1959 - 2020
Our community sadly lost a local music icon and beloved family member, when David Leckie Gilmore, went to join his father, Wussy Gilmore, in Heaven on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

David was born, along with his twin brother Alan, on January 14, 1959. He was born and raised in Culpeper, VA – a place he held dear to his heart, as evident in his original song, "Culpeper Virginia."

David shared his love of life and music with all that he met. His repertoire encompassed all genres, a true crowd pleaser for all ages. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him.

David, a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, is survived by his life partner, Donna Lynn Rector. His mother, Jacqueline R. Gilmore. Four siblings, Elaine Gilmore Smiley and husband, Tom, Jeanne Gilmore Ascari and husband, Craig, Charles Wayland (Chuckie) Gilmore and wife, Julie, and Robert F (Alan) Gilmore and wife, Frankie. Plus, numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for 6 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Found & Son Funeral Chapels, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID mandates masks are required to enter the building. The family would like to invite those that are not able to attend to share in the visitation via live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160079256177971

Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701
Known David a long time. Last time I seen him was at Frost Diner, eating dinner before his gig at Grass Rootes. Very sadden to hear of his passing. Thinking of the family during this time. Prayers continue for the Gilmore family. Rip David. Gone way to soon!
Tammy Hartman
September 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family
Joyce Corbin
September 22, 2020
I am so very sorry for all of your losses. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. God has indeed gained another Angel too soon.
LeiLani J Stanley
September 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear of his passing. So well liked by all of Culpeper
Doris Soutter Strickland
September 22, 2020
Thanks for the music. Heaven will welcome your tunes.
Diane Morris
September 22, 2020
I am going to miss talking to you about music, and life in general. You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten!! REST IN PEACE my friend!
Steve Peacock
September 22, 2020
We were honored to have him play for our wedding day luncheon in June. David will surely be missed by all! We will have a vacant spot on our local stage and in our hearts! ❤
Cynthia Leftwich
Friend
September 22, 2020