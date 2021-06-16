Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Derek Landon Amos
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
Derek Landon Amos

Derek Landon Amos, 45, of Reva, VA passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Derek was born to Jerry and Holly Hatcher Amos May 28, 1976 in Charlottesville, VA; was a Cum Laude graduate of Mary Washington College where he participated in track and high jump, and was a dedicated employee of Dominion Power at the Lake Anna Power Plant. Derek's true passion was fatherhood and his family. He absolutely cherished his time with his children. He was also an avid hunter, lover of fast cars, and a backyard chef. A true handyman, he never met a repair he couldn't tackle. Derek was quick witted and his nieces and nephews will remember him as the fun uncle that could always make them laugh with a dad joke or pull on his finger. Upon retirement, he dreamed of becoming a skilled metal worker, driving a yellow Shelby GT350, and owning a cabin in the mountains.

Surviving Derek is his wife Christy; their children, Kelsey Amos, Megan Amos, Johnny Bahl, Jackson Bahl and Caitlyn Bahl; his parents, Jerry and Holly Amos; his siblings, Todd Amos (Barbi) and Laura Hayes (Shawn); his nieces and nephews, Nathan, Matthew, Ruthie, Mackenzie, Juliana, Chase, and Finn; aunts and uncles, including Debbie Hatcher, Ginger and Steve Hawkins; and his in-laws John and Kathy Walsh.

A funeral service will be held privately at Clore-English Funeral Home with burial in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Todd Amos, Nathan Amos, Matthew Amos, Shawn Hayes, Mark Stokes, Bradley Johnson, and Steve Hawkins. The family will receive visitors at their home in Reva after Friday, June18, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Derek's name to the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia at www.vawildlife.org.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Amos family through clore-english.com. The Amos family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clore-English Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Jerry and Holly, The news of Derek's passing just reached me. I am so sorry for you and the family; nothing prepares you for such an experience. You are in my thoughts and prayers; please don't hesitate to call if I can help in any way.
John Honnick
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jerry, I'm sorry to hear of the death of your son. I'm sure he had a great time on the earth and will be waiting for the rest of the family to join him when the time comes. Hope you and your family are doing good.
Mary McLeod
Family
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of your precious son, Holly and Jerry. May God give you comfort during this terrible time.
Linda Sadler
Other
June 18, 2021
Holly, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers are with you.
Karen Blair
Other
June 17, 2021
With deepest sympathy, Holly & Jerry always look to God. I and my church will be praying for you all. With Love!
CHRISTINE HACKLEY
June 17, 2021
Jerry and Holly, my heart breaks for you and all the family! We are keeping all of you in our hearts and prayers!
Nancy and Larry Cole
June 16, 2021
Dear Jerry and Holly, words can´t express how sorry I am to hear of Derek´s death. I´m praying hard for your family as you go through this unimaginable tragedy. Love from Charlene
Charlene (Stringfellow) Grogg
June 16, 2021
The entire Hutcherson family are mourning with you, please accept our sincere condolences
Margaret Hutcherson
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences. Faith, family and friends will give you the strength you need at this time.
Frank Edwards
Friend
June 16, 2021
Jerry, we are so saddened by the loss of your son! You will all be in our prayers.
Dennis Brown
Family
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results