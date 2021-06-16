Derek Landon Amos
Derek Landon Amos, 45, of Reva, VA passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Derek was born to Jerry and Holly Hatcher Amos May 28, 1976 in Charlottesville, VA; was a Cum Laude graduate of Mary Washington College where he participated in track and high jump, and was a dedicated employee of Dominion Power at the Lake Anna Power Plant. Derek's true passion was fatherhood and his family. He absolutely cherished his time with his children. He was also an avid hunter, lover of fast cars, and a backyard chef. A true handyman, he never met a repair he couldn't tackle. Derek was quick witted and his nieces and nephews will remember him as the fun uncle that could always make them laugh with a dad joke or pull on his finger. Upon retirement, he dreamed of becoming a skilled metal worker, driving a yellow Shelby GT350, and owning a cabin in the mountains.
Surviving Derek is his wife Christy; their children, Kelsey Amos, Megan Amos, Johnny Bahl, Jackson Bahl and Caitlyn Bahl; his parents, Jerry and Holly Amos; his siblings, Todd Amos (Barbi) and Laura Hayes (Shawn); his nieces and nephews, Nathan, Matthew, Ruthie, Mackenzie, Juliana, Chase, and Finn; aunts and uncles, including Debbie Hatcher, Ginger and Steve Hawkins; and his in-laws John and Kathy Walsh.
A funeral service will be held privately at Clore-English Funeral Home with burial in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Todd Amos, Nathan Amos, Matthew Amos, Shawn Hayes, Mark Stokes, Bradley Johnson, and Steve Hawkins. The family will receive visitors at their home in Reva after Friday, June18, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Derek's name to the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia at www.vawildlife.org
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Amos family
The Amos family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 16, 2021.