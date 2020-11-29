Donald "Duck" Earl Atkins
Donald (Duck) Earl Atkins, Culpeper, VA, was born on November 12, 1942 in Front Royal, VA to the late Jerry and Marie Kinsey Atkins. He was 78 years old. He passed away in Prince William Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Printz Atkins; son, Donald, Jr. (Di) of Culpeper, son, David Michael Atkins of Madison, VA; grandson, Isaac Thomas Atkins of Ashburn, VA. He is also survived by his brother, Dickie Atkins (Pat) of Ruckersville, VA and sister, Mary Alice Hoffman (Jack) of Culpeper, VA. There are numerous nephews and nieces who survive him.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Mason and Julia Kinsey and Jeremiah and Caroline Atkins, and his brother, John Sherman and sister Betty Allman.
Duck worked at Potomac News in Woodbridge, VA for 40 years prior to his retirement. He loved working on the press and being an all-around handy man on any newspaper equipment. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching football, especially the Washington Redskins. Before his decline in health, he enjoyed cooking at the American Legion and the Salem Fire Department. Duck never knew a stranger.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA, with Pastor Sandy Martin officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to the Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 731, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 29, 2020.