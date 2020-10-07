Donald Stanley Hume, Jr.
Donald Stanley Hume, Jr., 59, devoted husband, son , father, grandfather, brother and loyal friend to many, went home to be with his Lord on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 11, 1961 in Fauquier County.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Corbin Hume; his father, Donald Stanley Hume, Sr., his daughter, Chelsea Baker (Ed), his sister Kathy Sites (Paul) and his granddaughter Katie Baker.
Additional survivors include his stepsons, Matthew Corbin, Patrick Timmons, Dakin Foster (Dasie), three step grandsons, four step granddaughters, nephew Jessie Compton, great-niece Abigail Compton, great-nephew Hunter Compton and cousins.
Mr. Hume was preceded in death by his mother Betty Jenkins Hume.
He was an Industrial Launderer and driver at both Cintas and Culpeper Cleaners. He served his God as chairman of the deacons at Alum Spring Baptist Church. He later moved his membership to Gourdvine Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and professional sports, listening to Bluegrass music and got great enjoyment spending time at the beach. Donald had a great sense of humor. He was an avid runner and ran many marathons. He had great pleasure spending time with family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home. Please join livestream at 2:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CloreEnglish/
. Pastor Steve Harrelson will officiate. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Hume family through clore-english.com
. The Hume family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 7, 2020.