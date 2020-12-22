Doris Jones



Doris Jean Jones, 89, of Remington, VA passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Doris was born February 23, 1931 in Culpeper, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollie and Erie Sisk of Culpeper, VA, brother, Hollie Lee Sisk II of Southern Pines, NC, and husband, John Jones of Remington, VA. After meeting on a blind date, Doris married the love of her life, Johnny in 1950. They were married for 39 years before he passed away in 1989. Together they had a son, Steve (Gayle) of Cape Canaveral, FL and two daughters, Sue (Scott) of Remington, VA, and Jeanie (Ed) of Remington, VA. She was blessed further with seven grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica (Joey), Lyndsay (Michael), David, Kelly, Tara (Stone), and Joshua plus five great-grandchildren, Aaron, Bryce, Emma, Carter, and Marileigh. She worked as a manager in the bakery of A &P until she retired. Her retirement was full of traveling including extensive bus trips across the United States and Canada where she quickly became a part of the "Back Seat Ladies" - the seat of choice of those frequent travelers. Doris had more shoes and handbags than one could count, with an outfit to match each one. Her home was always open to the neighbor kids. She enjoyed cooking and her pantry was always stocked "just in case" someone stopped by. She was a very supportive mother, grandmother, and GiGi. She was an avid bird watcher, with a strong love for her hummingbirds. Doris was also a long-time member of Remington United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Our Father's House in Culpeper, VA or the Remington United Methodist Church.



A visitation will be held on Sunday January 3, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home from 3-5pm. A funeral will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:00am at Moser Funeral Home Chapel, Warrenton, VA. A burial will follow at Mount Holly Cemetery, Sumerduck, VA.



Due to COVID 19, the funeral home is following the mandate by the governor for gatherings and religious services. Please wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing in the funeral home. The funeral home will direct and give instructions on entry to the visitation and service.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 22, 2020.