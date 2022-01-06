Dorothy Laramore Coyle
Dorothy Rebecca Boltz Laramore Coyle, 83 of Culpeper, VA passed away on January 1, 2022 at the UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
She was born on March 10, 1938 in Martinsburg, WV, a daughter of the late Howard William Boltz, Sr and Flora Henshaw Boltz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph A. Laramore, Jr., siblings, Howard, Helen, Anne, Don and Paul.
Dorothy earned a Bachelor of Science from Shepherd University and a Master's Degree in Library Science from Syracuse University and retired after working as a librarian in Anne Arundel County, MD public schools. She was a life-time member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, William Henshaw Chapter.
She is survived by her husband, Forrest E. Coyle; twin sons, David A. (Ellen) Laramore and Daniel L. (Ginny) Laramore; a stepson, Floyd E. (Mary) Coyle; a sister, Gene B. Hott; grandchildren, Joshua, Peyton (Carly), Madigan, Hope, Grace, Lindsey (Jeremiah), Clayton and Colton; and a great grandson, John Calvin.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 10 from 4-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 11 AM at Providence Bible Church, 17211 Green's Corner Road, Culpeper, VA. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 6, 2022.