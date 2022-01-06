Menu
Dorothy Laramore Coyle
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
Dorothy Laramore Coyle

Dorothy Rebecca Boltz Laramore Coyle, 83 of Culpeper, VA passed away on January 1, 2022 at the UVA Culpeper Medical Center.

She was born on March 10, 1938 in Martinsburg, WV, a daughter of the late Howard William Boltz, Sr and Flora Henshaw Boltz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph A. Laramore, Jr., siblings, Howard, Helen, Anne, Don and Paul.

Dorothy earned a Bachelor of Science from Shepherd University and a Master's Degree in Library Science from Syracuse University and retired after working as a librarian in Anne Arundel County, MD public schools. She was a life-time member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, William Henshaw Chapter.

She is survived by her husband, Forrest E. Coyle; twin sons, David A. (Ellen) Laramore and Daniel L. (Ginny) Laramore; a stepson, Floyd E. (Mary) Coyle; a sister, Gene B. Hott; grandchildren, Joshua, Peyton (Carly), Madigan, Hope, Grace, Lindsey (Jeremiah), Clayton and Colton; and a great grandson, John Calvin.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 10 from 4-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 11 AM at Providence Bible Church, 17211 Green's Corner Road, Culpeper, VA. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Providence Bible Church
17211 Green's Corner Road, Culpeper, VA
Moser Funeral Home

Mrs. Dorothy Coyle, will be missed so much, her ability to make you feel so welcomed. I was given the opportunity to know this wonderful woman, it is a gift I will treasure the rest of my life.
Jeri Lyman
February 26, 2022
Forrest, I am so sorry for your loss. You made a good couple and Dorothy was a lovely lady. We missed seeing you both at the Parkinson's support group which I know you attended regularly before this Covid hit. Stay well and try to strengthen and even enjoy the things that remain.
JOHN GIANNICO
January 8, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 7, 2022
David, I am very sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. May god bless you and your family in these difficult times. All my best, Ed
Ed & Lee Garrett
January 6, 2022
