Dorothy June JenkinsDorothy June Jenkins, 92 of Culpeper, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at her home. She was born on May 30, 1929 to the late Albert Byrd Gore and Nita Glenn Corbin Gore. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Garland Gore and Mickey Gore; four sisters, Helen Hart, Lois Jenkins, Eunice Jenkins, and Sylvia Norris; a son-in-law, David Shifflett.She is survived by her husband, Sam B. Jenkins, Sr.; four daughters, Sandra Jean Marks and husband Curtis of Appomattox, Va., Diana Lynn Shifflett of Orange, Va., Nancy Darlene Jenkins of Culpeper, and Lisa Ann Scott and husband Robert of Culpeper; son, Sam B. Jenkins, Jr. of Culpeper; brothers, Milton Gore and wife Betty of Culpeper, Winfrey Gore and wife Edith of Brightwood, Va., Ray Gore and wife Margaret, Otis Gore and wife Ella of Culpeper; sisters, Arlene Rupard, Christine Corbin all of Culpeper, and Linda Bazzle and husband Billy of Madison; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with Pastor Jeff Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Reva, Va.