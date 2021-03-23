Menu
Dorothy Marie Middlebrook
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
Dorothy Marie Middlebrook

Dorothy Marie Middlebrook, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21. 2021 in the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Carl "Billy" Townson officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.

Mrs. Middlebrook was born May 15, 1947, in Fauquier County daughter of the late Eva Mae Fincham Baker Prince.

Mrs. Middlebrook was married to the late Henry Franklin Middlebrook.

Surviving are four sons Stewart "Smoky" Prince of Front Royal, James Middlebrook (Luanne) of Maryland, Henry Middlebrook, Jr.; David Middlebrook (Michele) of Culpeper; one daughter Victoria "Vickie" Middlebrook of Maryland; one brother Jimmy Lee Prince of Madison; one sister Ada Mae Hutcherson of Culpeper; 18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Grand, Brian Jenkins, Mike Kenneth, Darren Shick, Michael Stringfellow and Rick Curtis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Jenkins and Jason Weatherholt.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Maddox Funeral Home
VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Maddox Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maddox Funeral Home
Dorothy may you rest in Peace. We will miss you until we meet again. You will live forever in our hearts and memories cherished forever. We Love you, God Bless and prayers for the family
Bill& Heidi Baker
Family
March 25, 2021
Deepest Sympathy go out to the family
Gail Myers
March 24, 2021
May God bless you and your Family during this most difficult time. Rest In Peace Aunt Dorothy..

Donna and Family
Donna
Family
March 23, 2021
